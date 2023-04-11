Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder & The Killers to Headline 2023 Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder is bringing his seventh annual Ohana Festival to Doheny State Beach this fall, and the rocker revealed the star-studded lineup on Tuesday (April 11), with himself, Foo Fighters and The Killers leading the pack as headliners.

The Chicks, HAIM, The War On Drugs, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, Suki Waterhouse and many more are also set to take the stage at the festival, which will take place on September 29 to October 1.

Ohana will also bring back The Cove, an area within the festival that combines music with activism, featuring a number of panel discussions form leading conservationists, environmentalists, researchers and professional surfers. The Cove also features a Charles R. Adler-curated art gallery that showcases a collection of pieces themed around music, surf, skate and activism.

Tickets for the all-ages 2023 Ohana Festival will go on sale starting with the Ten Club Presale on Tuesday (April 11) at 8 a.m. PT, followed by the SMS Presale on Thursday (April 13) at 10 a.m. PT, which you can sign up for here. All remaining tickets will go on sale later that day at noon PT. Ticket options include three-day or one-day GA tickets, plus VIP, VIP+ and layaway options.

See the full Ohana Festival lineup, as well as more information, here.