Offset Honors Takeoff With Full Back Tattoo

"Love you 4L & after," Offset captioned an Instagram post debuting his new ink.

Takeoff Offset migos
Takeoff and Offset of Migos perform at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian/GI

Offset is paying tribute to his cousin Takeoff with a prominent tattoo of the late rapper on his back.

The tattoo is an artistic representation of a photo of Takeoff, Offset’s family member and Migos bandmate who died on Nov. 1 of gunshot wounds in Houston.

Takeoff showed off the new ink in a pair of Instagram photos on Saturday (April 15).

“Love you 4L & after,” Offset captioned the post.

After the 28-year-old’s untimely death, Offset wrote on Instagram, “The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare.”

He lovingly referred to his cousin as “Take.”

Last month, Offset previewed a new song featuring a posthumous Takeoff verse on Instagram Stories.

The 56-second snippet had Icewear Vezzo and Takeoff exchanging bars before Offset burst through with fiery lines of his own.

See snapshots of Offset’s tattoo in honor of Takeoff below.

ad