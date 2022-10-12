Offset Surprises Cardi B With Richard Mille Watch for Her Birthday

Rapper Offset did not disappoint when it came to his wife Cardi B’s birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 11). The “Tomorrow 2” rapper, who turned 30, was gifted larger-than-life bouquets made up of red roses all over her house, in addition massive candles.
“Thank you, baby daddy” Cardi said in the Story posted to her Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 12).
Offset didn’t stop there, though. A video released on Twitter shows him gifting Cardi not just any watch, but a rare Richard Mille watch. The expensive gift comes on the heels of their baby Kulture receiving a 500k Richard Mille watch just months ago, in July.
Cardi celebrated her birthday with a burlesque-themed function hosted at Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles. The rapper shared an Instagram Story of herself in a rose-red burlesque gown, seemingly captured before taking on her dirty thirty.
Her soiree was nothing short of star-studded. Chance The Rapper, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Jamie Foxx, and Chloe & Halle Bailey were just a few of the celebrities in attendance.
While it seems like everything’s swell in Cardi B and Offset’s relationship, the extravagant gifts follow cheating rumors for the couple. His former collaborators Quavo and Takeoff recently released a debut album as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links. The album’s song “Messy” features some questionable lyrics from Quavo.
“B—- f—ed my dawg behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’ (Not at all)/You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it (You shoulda just said it)/Now s— got messy (Uh),” raps Quavo. Many believe the lyrics allude to an affair between Quavo’s ex-girlfriend Saweetie and his cousin, Offset.