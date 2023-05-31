Offset Matches With Sons in Michael Jackson Inspired Outfit at ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere

Offset is surely his sons’ superhero after taking them to the fun-filled Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse premiere on Tuesday night (May 30).

The Migos rapper stepped onto the red carpet with one-year-old son Wave — whom he shares with wife Cardi B — as well as his two sons from previous relationships, 13-year-old Jordan and seven-year-old Kody. All four matched in black and red leather looks.

Offset himself was dressed in a a red jacket with black straps, complete with leather pants, boots and a studded belt, which was inspired by an iconic outfit worn by Michael Jackson. The rapper shared a photo of the “Billie Jean” star in an Instagram post showing off his family’s coordinating looks.

“Me and gang,” Offset captioned the post, which you can see here.

Earlier this month, Offset had a similar bonding moment with his daughters, wearing matching outfits with 4-year-old Kulture Kiari and 8-year-old Kalea Marie at Disney’s world premiere of The Little Mermaid.

Both Kulture (whom Offset also shares with Cardi) and Kalea (his daughter with ex-girlfriend Shya L’amour) wore black-and-white tulle dresses adorned with flowers. Their smiling father, matched his princesses in another Michael Jackson-inspired outfit, rocking a white jacket and black slacks. “Mermaid premiere with my princesses,” Offset captioned Instagram photos from their pre-premiere shoot.