Offset Mourns Takeoff in Emotional Post: ‘Reality Feels Like a Nightmare’

Offset broke his silence on Tuesday (Nov. 15) to publicly honor Takeoff on social media.

“Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you,” the rapper captioned the Instagram post dedicated to his late bandmate and first cousin.

At the front of the slideshow of pictures and memories, Offset included a longer letter to Takeoff, who was shot down at a Houston bowling alley in the early hours of Nov. 1. “Dear Take, The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” he wrote. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug.

“I wish I could hug you one last time,” the Migos rapper continued. “Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength.”

Offset finished the letter by asking his cousin to “throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream” to let him know he’s still with him.

While Takeoff’s public memorial took place earlier this month at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, stars like Cardi B, Quavo, Drake and more have also memorialized their fallen friend since his tragic death.

