Offset Goes Down Water Slide With Kulture in Adorable Video

Offset arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 25, 2020.

Offset treated three-year-old Kulture to some fun father-daughter time at a waterpark, according to a video his wife Cardi B shared on her Instagram Story over the weekend, and the clip has since been circulating around social media.

In the heartwarming video, the Migos rapper is seen holding his smiling daughter’s hand as they slide down a waterslide together. Kulture instantly starts squealing with joy when they make it to the bottom, and the duo burst into an adorable dance.

For Father’s Day, Cardi and the couple’s kids, Kulture and Wave, brought the Migos MC breakfast in bed on Sunday (June 19) as he was swarmed by four of his five offspring.

They brought in a tray piled high with a breakfast fit for a king, with bacon, pancakes, eggs, pastries, potatoes, sausage, chicken and a big pile of fruit.

In fan-captured video from Cardi’s Insta Story, a surprised-looking Offset marvels at the big plate in front of him but it’s unclear if he even got a chance to dig in, since the clip then cuts to him leading the kids down the steps to the front hallway of the couple’s mansion, which is festooned with a giant Father’s Day balloon display.