×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Offset Goes Down Water Slide With Kulture in Adorable Video

Offset treated three-year-old Kulture to some fun father-daughter time at a waterpark, according to a video his wife Cardi B shared on her Instagram Story over the weekend, and the clip has…

Offset
Offset arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 25, 2020. Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Offset treated three-year-old Kulture to some fun father-daughter time at a waterpark, according to a video his wife Cardi B shared on her Instagram Story over the weekend, and the clip has since been circulating around social media.

In the heartwarming video, the Migos rapper is seen holding his smiling daughter’s hand as they slide down a waterslide together. Kulture instantly starts squealing with joy when they make it to the bottom, and the duo burst into an adorable dance.

Related

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor Announces New Single 'Bad For Me' With Teddy Swims

Explore

Explore

Offset

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

For Father’s Day, Cardi and the couple’s kids, Kulture and Wave, brought the Migos MC breakfast in bed on Sunday (June 19) as he was swarmed by four of his five offspring.

They brought in a tray piled high with a breakfast fit for a king, with bacon, pancakes, eggs, pastries, potatoes, sausage, chicken and a big pile of fruit.

In fan-captured video from Cardi’s Insta Story, a surprised-looking Offset marvels at the big plate in front of him but it’s unclear if he even got a chance to dig in, since the clip then cuts to him leading the kids down the steps to the front hallway of the couple’s mansion, which is festooned with a giant Father’s Day balloon display.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad