Offset Reveals How Jamie Lee Curtis’ ‘Jealousy’ Video Cameo Came to Be: ‘I Knew She Was Cool’

"Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one," the rapper said of the Oscar winner.

Offset
Offset attends the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Offset has shared the story behind Jamie Lee Curtis’ surprising involvement in the “Jealousy” music video, featuring Cardi B, came to be.

“Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one,” the rapper began in a Monday morning (Aug. 7) interview with Good Morning America, kicking off the show’s celebrations of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

“So how that happened is, I DM’d Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram and said, ‘Yo, I got an idea, I would love to work with you,'” he continued. “She wrote me back so quick, and she’s like, ‘Yeah I got you, but you need to follow me.’ So that’s how I knew she was cool.”

The idea was as unexpected as it was silly. In a teaser video promoting the “Jealousy” visual, the Oscar-winning actress stars as a news anchor interrogating Offset — who is dressed as James Brown — about his relationship drama with Cardi. The project was a spoof on an interview Brown gave CNN just after his 1988 arrest.

“I told her the idea, and she was ready to do it,” Offset added.

The Migos star also touched on his professional relationship with his wife, whom he publicly accused of cheating on him earlier this year. Cardi quickly denied the accusation, and the pair later addressed the public’s ensuing speculation about their relationship in “Jealousy.”

Speaking on the difficulties of addressing details of their relationship in their music, the “Ric Flair Drop” artist conceded, “As a man, always, being vulnerable is a challenge. Sometimes you gotta be vulnerable. It’s real. That’s real talk. I don’t want to be fake.”

“We don’t really put a lot of records out [together], because we’re very hard on each other about the records,” added Offset, whose last collaboration with Cardi was 2019’s “Clout.”

Watch Offset on GMA below:

