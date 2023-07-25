×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Offset Recruits Jamie Lee Curtis for James Brown Interview Spoof to Tease New Music: Watch

The video parodies a 1988 interview with the music icon following his arrest over allegedly assaulting his wife.

Offset
Offset at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder

In the words of James Brown: Let’s talk about some music. Dressed as the late soul icon, Offset teased the upcoming arrival of a new song by recreating an old CNN interview in which Brown dodged questions about his 1988 arrest, casting none other than Jamie Lee Curtis to play the news anchor.

Related

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B & Offset Pack on PDA at Daughter Kulture’s 5th Birthday Party

In the Monday (July 24) spoof video, the Oscar winner asks the Migos rapper about “the drama” between him and his “beautiful wife” Cardi B, whom she notes “seems upset, Offset.” (She’s likely referencing the couple’s online spat earlier this summer over his allegation that the “WAP” artist cheated on him). But instead of answering, Offset — mimicking Brown — simply lets out a loud, disruptive, “HA!”

“You’re not going to answer my f–king question, are you?” Curtis says in character, after which Offset quotes Brown again: “Let’s talk about some music.”

The teaser closes with a date: “July 28th.” “Y’all ready for some new music???….JEALOUSY!!” Offset captioned the video on Twitter, seemingly confirming that he’s dropping something new on Friday (July 28).

The original interview Offset recreated took place after Brown was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife, Adrienne Rodriguez. The “I Got You (I Feel Good)” singer denied the charges and was released on bond one day before the interview, during which he loudly blurted out references to his own song titles and interjected odd phrases unrelated to the questions being asked. It’s labeled “Is this James Brown’s strangest interview ever?” on CNN’s official YouTube channel.

Watch Offset and Jamie Lee Curtis’ James Brown spoof, as well as Brown’s original interview, below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad