Offset Recruits Jamie Lee Curtis for James Brown Interview Spoof to Tease New Music: Watch

In the words of James Brown: Let’s talk about some music. Dressed as the late soul icon, Offset teased the upcoming arrival of a new song by recreating an old CNN interview in which Brown dodged questions about his 1988 arrest, casting none other than Jamie Lee Curtis to play the news anchor.

In the Monday (July 24) spoof video, the Oscar winner asks the Migos rapper about “the drama” between him and his “beautiful wife” Cardi B, whom she notes “seems upset, Offset.” (She’s likely referencing the couple’s online spat earlier this summer over his allegation that the “WAP” artist cheated on him). But instead of answering, Offset — mimicking Brown — simply lets out a loud, disruptive, “HA!”

“You’re not going to answer my f–king question, are you?” Curtis says in character, after which Offset quotes Brown again: “Let’s talk about some music.”

The teaser closes with a date: “July 28th.” “Y’all ready for some new music???….JEALOUSY!!” Offset captioned the video on Twitter, seemingly confirming that he’s dropping something new on Friday (July 28).

The original interview Offset recreated took place after Brown was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife, Adrienne Rodriguez. The “I Got You (I Feel Good)” singer denied the charges and was released on bond one day before the interview, during which he loudly blurted out references to his own song titles and interjected odd phrases unrelated to the questions being asked. It’s labeled “Is this James Brown’s strangest interview ever?” on CNN’s official YouTube channel.

Watch Offset and Jamie Lee Curtis’ James Brown spoof, as well as Brown’s original interview, below: