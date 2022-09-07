×
Offset Explains Why He and Cardi B Act ‘a Little Extra’ With Expensive Parties & Gifts for Their Kids

"I bet if my mama had the chance, she would have went all out and did what she wanted to do for me," he shared.

Offset Jimmy Fallon
Offset during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 6, 2022. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Offset and Cardi B‘s children pretty much won the parent lottery. Four-year-old Kulture and 1-year-old Wave are often at the receiving end of over-the-top parties and gifts given to them by their superstar mom and dad, demonstrated most recently by Wave’s luxury-car themed first birthday celebration. But according to the two rappers, there’s actually a pretty logical reason behind all of the extravagance.

During a Tuesday night (Sept. 6) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Offset explained to his host why he and Cardi find it so important to go all out for their son and daughter. “We do it big for our kids,” he said after sharing a video of Wave on his birthday, driving a new miniature car while partygoers cheer him on. “We love our kids.”

“We want to have a good time and bring our family together,” he continued. “We travel a lot, we be gone a lot, so we bring our family together, make it a big celebration for the kid. Even though he’s only 1.”

The rapper went on to explain that he and Cardi weren’t as fortunate when they were young, and so they now prioritize giving Kulture and Wave experiences he and his wife never had while growing up. “At the end of the day, we went through life and we didn’t have the opportunities,” he said. “I bet if my mama had the chance, she would have went all out and did what she wanted to do for me.”

“So I’m just lending it to my kids,” he added. “Just letting them see they can have another life too, you know? We work hard to do that.”

Offset’s words echo a similar message tweeted by Cardi a day prior to the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper’s Tonight Show appearance. “I know I can be a little extra when it comes to my kids,” she wrote Monday morning (Sept. 5). “But I ain’t really had s–t growing up soooo yea imma ball.”

See Offset talk about his family with Cardi B below:

