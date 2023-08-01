Offset Explains Why He Accused Cardi B of Cheating & Reflects on His Own Past Infidelity

Offset and Cardi B have weathered their share of adultery rumors — some of them false and some of them very, very true — but in a recent interview, the Migos rapper revealed that he’s ready to officially put all of them to bed.

Speaking on the Way Up With Yee show, ‘Set confirmed that no, his wife didn’t cheat on him, in spite of what he alleged in June in a quickly deleted Instagram Story. Shortly after he posted it, Cardi shut down the accusations on Twitter Spaces, but public concerns over their relationship still lingered.

Fortunately, the couple is doing just fine, as confirmed by the “54321” rapper in the interview. And, explaining why he posted the accusation in the first place, he shared that the drama all stemmed from an argument he and his Bronx-born spouse were already having behind the scenes.

“So that post, to be honest, me and her, that’s my wife, I love her to death,” he said. “We going back and forth. And if you’ve got a New York woman, you know she’s a pit bull at the mouth.”

“She get crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was really lit that night,” he continued, confessing he’d been drinking quite a bit of tequila at the time. “We was going back and forth and I’m like, ‘Watch this.’ And it’s like she got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day and she crazy, man … We’re crazy for each other.”

When asked if he thought it was necessary to publicly take back his accusation, Offset replied, “The delete is enough. At the end of the day, them people don’t be really knowing what’s really going on with us for real.”

The musician’s sentiment echoes the message of “Jealousy,” his new song featuring — who else? — Cardi B. On the track, the couple takes turns slamming those who speculate on their relationship, with the “WAP” rapper at one point quipping, “They’re too worried ’bout me and my n—a/ You should worry ’bout the n—a yours sleep with.”

To be fair, though, Offset and Cardi — who share 5-year-old daughter Kulture and nearly 2-year-old son Wave — have certainly given fans a lot to talk about over the course of their marriage. The former reportedly cheated on the latter, and Cardi filed for divorce in 2020. (The filing was dismissed less than two months later after the couple reunited.)

Offset got real about the reasons why he was unfaithful to the “Up” musician in his Way Up interview, sharing that his infidelity was partly fueled by his drug and alcohol use. “When I did do that, I was in a different space,” he admitted. “I was young. I had just got married. I’m getting a lot of money. Really it was communication.”

“We had got married and our communication was good, but it wasn’t understanding my wants and needs and vice versa,” he added. “Sometimes it feel like you bump heads when you’re not communicating. I was making bad decisions and I was really realizing it was affecting my family … but all my growth, why you think she love me how she love me? My growth, I done showed I’m not gonna do this. I’m a real one. I ain’t gonna keep playing with you. It’s heartbreaking, it’s wrong.”

Listen to Offset open up about his relationship with Cardi above.