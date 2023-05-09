Offset Has a Royal Daddy-Daughter Date With Kulture & Kalea at ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere

Offset made sure his two daughters got the ultimate princess treatment Monday night (May 8) in Hollywood. With 4-year-old Kulture Kiari on one arm and 8-year-old Kalea Marie on the other, the rapper adorably escorted his girls to Disney’s world premiere of The Little Mermaid, where they got to wear beautiful ball gowns and feel glamorous walking the red carpet.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Cardi B Offset See latest videos, charts and news

Both Kulture (whom Offset shares with wife Cardi B) and Kalea (his daughter with ex-girlfriend Shya L’amour) wore black-and-white dresses adorned with flowers and lots of tulle. The Migos member — who’s also dad to sons Jordan, Cody and Wave — matched his dates in a princely, Michael Jackson-inspired white jacket and black slacks.

Related How to Watch Eurovision 2023

In tribute to Ariel’s famous locks, both girls also colored their hair red for the occasion. “Mermaid premiere with my princesses,” Offset captioned Instagram photos from a pre-premiere shoot with Kulture and Kalea.

Though Cardi skipped the premiere, she did post a video of Kulture getting prepped for the photo shoot. From behind the camera, the “WAP” artist can be heard coaching her daughter — who beams up at her — on how to smile for the pictures.

“My gal,” Cardi captioned the video, adding two heart emojis.

On the red carpet, Set opened up about why it was important for him to take his girls to see The Little Mermaid, which stars Halle Bailey in the lead role. “My daughters are very excited to see someone who looks like them as the Little Mermaid,” the musician said. “It’s a special moment in history, and it’s iconic.”

The live action Little Mermaid will be in theaters May 26.