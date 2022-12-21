Offset Reflects on Son Jordan’s 13th Birthday: ‘You Turned Me Into a Man’

How time flies! Offset is looking back on his journey through fatherhood as his oldest child becomes a teenager.

The Migos rapper, 31, celebrated his first born son Jordan’s 13th birthday on social media Tuesday (Dec. 20) with a gallery of sweet family photos.

“Can’t believe I have a 13yr old my first born my King you turned me into a man at 17 I love you son,” Offset captioned the carousel of images on Instagram.

In the nostalgic post, the Grammy-nominated artist takes his nearly 21 million followers on a trip down memory lane, with numerous snapshots of the father and son posing alongside each other at various stages in the young man’s life. One picture shows Offset flashing a big stack of cash while his little boy smiles for the camera, while another finds the pair looking stylish in Gucci.

Offset and his wife, Cardi B, share two other children together — daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 15 months. In addition to Jordan, he also has a young son and daughter from previous relationships.

In the title track of his 2019 debut solo album, Father of 4, Offset touches on becoming a father to Jordan at a young age.

“I was 17 years old when I had you/ Tryna find my soul when I had you/ I was oh so broke when I had you/ Locked up down the road when I had you/ Jordan, sorry I wasn’t there for all your birthdays/ I tried to hit, and I wasn’t rich, I had no workplace,” he rhymes.

The Atlanta-born rapper also opened up about fatherhood and the importance of blending his family in an interview earlier this year with Essence.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” Offset told the publication. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”