Offset & Cardi B’s 2-Year-Old Son Wave Plays With Piles of $100 Bills: See the Photos

"My babyyyyy," commented the "Up" rapper of her little boy.

Offset
Offset attends Blizzard Entertainment's launch party for the game Diablo IV at Vibiana on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

At less than 2 years old, Wave Set is rolling in the dough — figuratively and literally. Offset shared Instagram snaps of his and Cardi B‘s son looking like a baby baller while playing with piles of cash on Thursday (June 8).

In the photos, Wave — wearing a diaper and diamond earrings — carries thick stacks of $100 bills in his tiny hands, collecting more from piles of money strewn across the floor. In another snap, Offset adorably holds his son in his arms.

“Bad Boy Wave,” the Migos rapper captioned the post.

In the comments, Cardi chimed in with: “My babyyyyy.”

Offset and Cardi welcomed Wave, their second child together, in September 2021. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2018, when the “WAP” rapper gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari.

Offset also has 13-year-old son Jordan, 8-year-old daughter Kalea and 7-year-old son Kody from previous relationships. In May, he escorted both of his daughters to the Little Mermaid live-action film premiere, where the girls got to meet Princess Ariel herself, Halle Bailey. And later that month, he took his three sons to the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in matching leather outfits.

And while fistfulls of cash aren’t exactly the most modest of toys for toddlers, the “Ric Flair Drop” musician has previously explained that there’s a reason he and Cardi love showering their children with extravagant gifts and experiences. “At the end of the day, we went through life and we didn’t have the opportunities,” he told Jimmy Fallon last year after throwing Wave a luxury car-themed first birthday party.

“I bet if my mama had the chance, she would have went all out and did what she wanted to do for me,” he continued. “So I’m just lending it to my kids. Just letting them see they can have another life too, you know? We work hard to do that.”

See Offset’s post below:

