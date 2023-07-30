Fans Choose Offset & Cardi B’s ‘Jealousy’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Offset and Cardi B‘s “Jealousy” tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 28) on Billboard, choosing the couple’s new track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Jealousy” saw a landslide win, bringing in more than 88% of the vote. It beat out new music from Travis Scott, Post Malone and more.

Offset’s “Jealousy” sees him alongside wife Cardi dodging haters on the hip-hop power couple’s new release. The kiss-off track has them biting back at those speculating about their relationship: “You offended when I be on defense/ They’re too worried ’bout me and my n—-/ You should worry ’bout the n—- yours sleep with, hmm,” Cardi raps.

Later in the song Cardi points out, “A b—- say my name, then she number one trendin’/ I did you a service, b—-.”

Trailing behind “Jealousy” on the poll is Travis Scott’s Utopia, with 5% of the vote, and Post Malone’s Austin, with 2% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.