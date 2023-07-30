×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Fans Choose Offset & Cardi B’s ‘Jealousy’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

"Jealousy" brought in more than 88% of the vote.

Offset and Cardi B
Offset and Cardi B Anthony Campusano

Offset and Cardi B‘s “Jealousy” tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 28) on Billboard, choosing the couple’s new track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Jealousy” saw a landslide win, bringing in more than 88% of the vote. It beat out new music from Travis Scott, Post Malone and more.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Cardi B

Offset

See latest videos, charts and news

Offset’s “Jealousy” sees him alongside wife Cardi dodging haters on the hip-hop power couple’s new release. The kiss-off track has them biting back at those speculating about their relationship: “You offended when I be on defense/ They’re too worried ’bout me and my n—-/ You should worry ’bout the n—- yours sleep with, hmm,” Cardi raps.

Related

Taylor Swift Haim

Haim Joins Taylor Swift on Stage Dressed Up as 'Bejeweled' Stepsisters for 'No Body, No Crime'

Later in the song Cardi points out, “A b—- say my name, then she number one trendin’/ I did you a service, b—-.”

Related

Offset & Cardi B "Jealousy"

Offset & Cardi B Make ‘Jealousy’ Video a Family Affair: See Kulture & Wave’s…

Trailing behind “Jealousy” on the poll is Travis Scott’s Utopia, with 5% of the vote, and Post Malone’s Austin, with 2% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad