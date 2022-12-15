×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Offset Is Wishing Himself a Very Happy Birthday With Suggestive Cardi B Photo

Offset and Cardi are vacationing in Jamaica to celebrate the Migos rapper's 31st birthday.

Cardi B Offset
Offset and Cardi B attend The 61st Annual Grammy Awards, broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Francis Specker/CBS via GI

Cardi B and Offset are having a blast in Jamaica in celebration of the Migos rapper’s 31st birthday on Wednesday (Dec. 14), and the superstar couple have been documenting their adventures and activities on Instagram.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Cardi B

Offset

See latest videos, charts and news

On Thursday (Dec. 15), Offset shared a hilariously NSFW photo in which he and the “I Like It” rapper are seen standing in front of a waterfall, with Cardi bent over in front of her husband in a suggestive pose. “Happy birthday to me,” he simply captioned the picture.

Related

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Reflects on His Major Year: '2022 Changed My Life'

The “WAP” rapper, meanwhile, posted a touching tribute to her husband of five years to Instagram, and shared lots of videos of how the couple commemorated his day by hitting the beach and partying in Jamaica. “Happy birthday my love,” Cardi wrote, posting a reel of photos of Offset. “I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you.”

“Thank you for your love to me,” she added. “I love your 4ever & beyond.”

The festivities come just a month and a half after Takeoff, Offset’s cousin and former Migos bandmate, was shot and killed Nov. 1 at a bowling alley in the Houston area. Offset was present alongside Quavo, the third member of the Migos trio and Takeoff’s uncle, at Takeoff’s celebration of life ceremony on Nov. 11.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad