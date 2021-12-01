Watch Official HIGE Dandism’s Illustrated ‘Bedroom Talk’ Lyric Video

Official HIGE DANdism shared the new lyric video accompanying “Bedroom Talk,” the latest cut off the four-man J-pop band’s new album Editorial.

Written and composed by the band’s guitarist Daisuke Ozasa (g), “Bedroom Talk” is a laid-back R&B ballad co-arranged by music producer mabanua, with guitar arrangements by guitarist Kyohei Ariga.

The lyric video is HIGE DAN’s first fully illustrated music video, with artwork by up-and-coming illustrator Nagi. The clip depicts the transition of time from dusk to night in a bedroom as a short-haired woman sits pensively with an open book alongside her cat gazing out the window.