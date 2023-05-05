Andrea Bocelli, Andrew Lloyd Webber & More to Feature on Official Coronation Album

The British royal family is set to have its first coronation in 70 years on Saturday (May 6), as King Charles III is set to become the 40th Sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Camilla, on Saturday (May 6).

To celebrate, the service and pre-service music will be recorded and released by Decca Records on the same day. The Official Album of the Coronation is set to be more than four hours long and will feature all music and spoken word from the global event, including Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s coronation anthem called “Make a Joyful Noise,” plus pieces from artists like Andrea Bocelli, José Carreras, Elina Garanča, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, the Sistine Chapel Choir, Lorin Maazel, Sir John Eliot Gardiner CBE and many more.

“This will be a truly historic recording, capturing a glorious range of music from across centuries and continents, reflecting the world-wide interest in our traditions, covering multiple locations in the wonderful acoustic of Westminster Abbey, and involving an unprecedented technical plan to present the entire experience to the world on the day itself. Balance engineer Mike Hatch, I and the team are honoured and excited to be a part of this,” the album’s producer, Anna Barry, said in a press statement.

The Official Album of the Coronation will be available digitally on May 6, before the physical version of the album will be available for purchase in stores starting on May 15.

Members of the British royal family, including Prince William and Prince Harry, will be in attendance at the coronation ceremony, along with friends and family of their majesties. International representatives from 203 countries will also be in attendance, including approximately 100 heads of state. Additionally, 400 young people representing charities chosen by King Charles, Queen Camila and the U.K. Government, “will have the opportunity to watch the Coronation Service and Processions from inside St. Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey,” according to a news release from Buckingham Palace.

On May 7, a coronation concert at Windsor Castle will feature performances by American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, Tiwa Savage, Paloma Faith, Frey Riding and Sir Bryn Terfel. For more info on how to tune into the King Charles’ coronation, see here.