ODESZA Releases Long-Awaited LP ‘The Last Goodbye’: Stream It Now

The wait is over. Five long years after the release of their last LP, ODESZA is back with a new album, The Last Goodbye.

Out today (July 22) via Ninja Tune and the Seattle duo’s own Foreign Family Collective label, The Last Goodbye features 13 songs, including the previously released singles “Light Of Day,” “Behind The Sun,” “Wide Awake,” “Love Letter,” “Better Now” and the album’s title track.

The album is signature ODESZA, full of lush soundscapes, grandiose moments and productions that are equally complex and emotive, with ODESZA’S Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight embedding audio from old family videos into the songs. Coming out of the pandemic, the pair also say they were conscious of making this album especially danceable to provide listeners with the catharsis necessary after the global event. Listen to the album below.

The pair — one of the electronic space’s most successful touring acts — will celebrate the album release next week with a trio of sold-out shows at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. The Last Goodbye tour then hits amphitheaters throughout the U.S. and Canada into early October. These amphitheater shows will feature longer bills (with support acts including Sylvan Esso and San Holo) and installations to create a minifestival atmosphere.

“To our knowledge, no electronic artist has really done it,” ODESZA’s longtime manager, Adam Foley, of Red Light recently told Billboard of this amphitheater run. “We felt like we could crack that door open, because we’re not your typical electronic act.”

ODESZA’s 2017 LP A Moment Apart hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in September of 2017. It also hit No. 1 on Hot Dance/Electronic albums, as did their prior LP, 2014’s In Return.

