ODESZA Speak Out on Roe v. Wade Being Overturned: ‘No One Should Have a Say Over Anyone Else’s Bodies’

As the nation reels after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ODESZA is speaking out on the issue.

In a statement posted to social media Friday (June 24), the electronic duo say that, “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do if it weren’t for the women in our lives: our partners, our mothers, our grandmothers, and the women on our team and crew who have made us who we are and who make the ODESZA project possible.”

“50 years, overturned in what feels like a matter of minutes,” the statement continues. “We are incredibly sad and frustrated about today’s ruling. No woman should be stripped of her most fundamental and basic human right: the right to choose. This decision will create a tragic environment, forcing women to seek extreme measures for their own health and safety. That needs to change. No one should have a say over anyone else’s bodies.” Read the complete statement below.

Other high-profile electronic music producers who’ve spoken out on the decision include Alison Wonderland, who tweeted “My body, my choice,” and Tokimonsta, who tweeted, “Control guns, not women’s bodies.” The majority of high-profile electronic artists and brands have not yet made statements on the issue.

ODESZA — Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight — are set to release their fourth full-length LP, The Last Goodbye, on July 22 via Ninja Tune and their own Foreign Family Collective label. The duo told Billboard that their upcoming tour behind the album will hit mostly amphitheaters and is set to be their most ambitious to date. This tour largely sold out the day pre-sale tickets went on sale. “The fact that people seemed as excited as we were was extremely overwhelming,” Mills noted. “I didn’t even know if we were relevant anymore.”