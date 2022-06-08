ODESZA Release Fifth Single Ahead of ‘The Last Goodbye’ Album Release

Ahead of their hotly anticipated new album coming next month, ODESZA are building more buzz with their latest single “Wide Awake.”

The song is a sleek, propulsive slice of melodic house that at once feels familiar to the ODESZA canon, but is also a sleek progression of the sound that’s made the Seattle-based act so beloved during their decade-long run. “Wide Awake” features crystalline vocals from Canadian singer Charlie Houston, whose high notes float gracefully above progressively more complex drum patterns until the track swells into a bright, emotive chorus. Listen to the song below.

“What we like about ‘Wide Awake’ is it feels like it encapsulates a lot of things we enjoy in one track: lots of percussive elements wrapped in emotive chords, with swirling distorted synths and leads, all centered around Charlie’s incredible vocal,” the duo say in a statement. “It’s one of our favorites from the record and something we come back to a lot.”

The track is the fifth single from The Last Goodbye, ODESZA’s fourth studio LP, set to be released via Ninja Tune and the duo’s own Foreign Family Collective on July 22. Ahead of the album’s release, ODESZA will return with the latest version of their renowned live show during a run of three hometown performances happening at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena June 29-31. Theses dates launch a massive tour that will see ODESZA playing shows throughout North America through October.

The tour will be carbon negative, eliminating substantially more greenhouse gas pollution than it creates. Tour dates will also feature initiatives to encourage fans to get involved to take action against climate change.