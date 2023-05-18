ODESZA Announces Concert Film to Screen Internationally for One Night Only

ODESZA‘s 2022 The Last Goodbye Tour was, by all metrics, a smashing success.

The 27-date run, which hit arenas and amphitheaters across North America, grossed $25.6 million and sold 395,000 tickets, according to numbers provided by Billboard Boxscore.

This run — behind the duo’s The Last Goodbye LP, which hit No. 11 on the Billboard 200 in August of 2022 — was the highest grossing and best-selling tour of the group’s career. The show, which featured a drum line, myriad singers and countless lights and lasers, was cited as a feat of both technical production and anthemic emotion.

Now audiences worldwide can relive it all again — or for the first time — via ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience. Hitting theaters for one night only on July 7, the full-length film goes behind the scenes of the tour via interviews with ODESZA’s Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, fans and members of the pair’s creative team. These interviews will be cut with footage of the show itself shot last summer at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, among other tour stops.

Created in partnership with production studio Trafalger Releasing, tickets will go on sale May 25, 2023. Hosting theaters will be announced in the coming week.

The film is directed by ODESZA’s longtime creative director Sean Kasunagi, who in a press release stated, “We wanted to do more than a standard concert film – we wanted to highlight the meticulous process of building a 90-minute live show, and then bring it to life through cinematic camera shots, visual overlays, and an immersive 5.1 Dolby surround mix. It’s actually like witnessing the blueprints of the show come together from the front row.”

ODESZA — Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight — are currently in the midst of another big summer, with upcoming headlining slots at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Governor’s Ball.