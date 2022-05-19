NYU Student Says Taylor Swift Was ‘Genuinely a Sweetheart’ After She Got Emotional During His Speech

Taylor Swift was really feeling 22 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday (May 18), when she delivered the commencement address to New York University’s Class of 2022.

And while Swift spent her first moments as an honorary doctor of fine arts passing down words of wisdom to the graduating class, their parents, assembled loved ones and viewers, she found herself moved by another speech during the ceremony.

In a photo circulating Twitter on Thursday (May 19), Swift is seen wiping away tears as student Rodney Anderson, who in his speech, “mentioned the struggles of being black and gay – intersectionality and representation,” according to a Twitter Swiftie.

Anderson, who also goes by his artist name Rodney Chrome, replied to the tweet, thanking Swift’s fanbase for “showing me love” on his powerful speech. “Taylor was genuinely a sweetheart and I’m glad my words could speak to her,” he wrote. Anderson graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Tisch School of the Arts, according to NYU’s website.

Thank you to all the swiftie’s showing me love on this speech 🥺. Taylor was genuinely a sweetheart and I’m glad my words could speak to her. 💜 https://t.co/ApcDLsPCnc — Rodney Chrome (@rodney_chrome) May 19, 2022

Drawing from her own life experiences, the 11-time Grammy winner shared lessons with NYU’s graduating class with good humor, from poking fun at her famous love of cats and thoughts about what a college romance might look like in her “Love Story” video, to the difficult encounters that have come with her tremendous fame at a young age.

“Part of growing up and moving into new chapters of your life is about catch and release,” she told the class about balance. “What I mean by that is, knowing what things to keep, and what things to release. You can’t carry all things, all grudges, all updates on your ex, all enviable promotions your school bully got at the hedge fund his uncle started. Decide what is yours to hold and let the rest go.”

“Oftentimes the good things in your life are lighter anyway, so there’s more room for them,” she continued. “One toxic relationship can outweigh so many wonderful, simple joys. You get to pick what your life has time and room for. Be discerning.”