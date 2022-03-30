NSYNC Promise ‘Something Is Coming’ in Cryptic Message

Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake of NSYNC honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.

It might sound crazy but it ain’t no lie … something is brewing in the *NSYNC universe. The band’s official Twitter account posted a teaser to a mysterious project Tuesday (March 29). Alongside an edited poster of brightly colored graphics layered over a photo of a woman facing away from the camera, a caption simply reads, “Something is coming…”

The poster itself says “Vol. 7 Coming Soon,” with the woman wearing a multicolored sweatshirt. It appears to have the word “Pop!” stitched onto it, but the poster’s design cuts off too much of it to know for sure.

Though the band hasn’t released new music for more than 20 years — since their hiatus in 2002 — they’ve continued to keep fans updated with new merchandise. Last year, they released their 20th anniversary collection on their official website.

With that in mind, another line of products could be a possibility. Still, many of the fans who’ve been commenting on the post are hopeful for a reunion of the group’s members: Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass.

“I can’t wait is it a new CD?” wrote one fan in the replies. “Perhaps we fans can get a reunion tour soon?”

Added another: “@NSYNC Can we have a reunion please?”

But even if the announcement does turn out to be unrelated to new music or a 2022 *NSYNC performance, fans are still pumped. “So much for not wanting to use my credit card for a little bit after I paid it next!” wrote one fan.

See *NSYNC’s mysterious announcement below: