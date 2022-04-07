Watch Novel Core’s New ‘HAPPY TEARS’ Music Video With Aile the Shota

J-pop rapper and singer-songwriter Novel Core shared the new music video accompanying his collaborative track with rising artist Aile the Shota called “HAPPY TEARS.”

Novel Core is the first artist from SKY-HI’s management/label BMSG, and the song features fellow BMSG artist and good friend, Aile the Shota. The groovy, positive vibe of the track — produced by Matt Cab — carries the message that “if you keep on living, you may one day be able to laugh at the fact that the negative past you wish you could erase was necessary to make today what it is.”

The music video is a short movie that expresses the sentiment depicted in the song, starring the two artists as car mechanics who hop into a car they’re repairing and take off on a little road trip.