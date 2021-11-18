California’s Cannabis-Forward Northern Nights Festival Drops Bass Heavy Lineup

Taking place in the epically beautiful redwood forest of Northern California, the Northern Nights festival released a heavy hitting phase one lineup for its 2022 event

Happening on July 15-17, 2022, the cannabis-centric festival will feature sets from Claude VonStroke, CloZee, TroyBoi, Elderbrook, J. Worra, Qrion, SNBRN and more. See the complete lineup below.

Happening in Piercy, Calif. on the border of Mendocino and Humboldt counties — roughly 3.5 hours north of San Francisco — the woodsy festival emphasizes the cannabis production prevalent in the region, with programming like “medicated dining experiences and cannabis yoga” along with the availability of a wide range of cannabis products.

The sale and consumption of recreational cannabis is legal at the festival, which is located in the heart of the Emerald Triangle (the United States’ largest cannabis producing region made up of Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity Counties.) Debuting legally available cannabis at its 2019 event, Northern Nights was a forerunner in overnight music festivals that are compliant with legal cannabis sales and consumption. Sales and consumption are restricted to a 21 and older area of the festival called the Tree Lounge.

Northern Nights 2022 will also feature art installations, non-cannabis yoga, floats along the Eel River and other vibey programming in the woods. Tickets are on sale now.