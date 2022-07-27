Get Lifted With Full Northern Nights 2022 Sets From Qrion, Two Feet & More

The 2022 incarnation of California’s Northern Nights festival had the distinction of being the first-ever U.S. festival with multiple onsite dispensaries, meaning that the boutique show’s 7,000 attendees had myriad ways to get lifted during the woodsy three-day affair.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Qrion Two Feet See latest videos, charts and news

Taking place this past July 15-17 in Piercy, Calif. — at the center of Northern California’s Emerald Triangle, the United States’ largest cannabis-producing region made up of Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity Counties — Northern Nights 2022 featured cannabis-related activities and legal cannabis consumption within the festival grounds, in areas compliant with local and state regulations. (Attendees have been able to legally purchase and consume cannabis products since 2019, following the 2018 passing of AB202, a California state bill that allowed for legal onsite cannabis sales and consumption at private events. Northern Nights Music Group, the company behind the festival, was a key co-developer and lobbyist for this bill.) 2022 marked the first time Northern Nights hosted multiple on-site dispensaries.

But whether a participant in cannabis culture or not, there was plenty of laidback activities to keep busy with during the fest, with afternoon floats on the Eel River, camping in the redwoods and, of course, the natural high of the music, which this year included sets from headliners Claude VonStroke, CloZee and TroyBoi.

The stellar 2022 lineup also featured white-hot San Francisco-based DJ/producer Qrion (a 2019 Billboard emerging artist), beloved New York-based singer/songwriter Two Feet, West Coast festival legend David Starfire, and the excellent Bay Area-based producer and trumpet player Balkan Bump, all of whom delivered high-energy sets under the stars and redwoods of the region. Whether you missed these shows or are aspiring to relive them, we’ve got complete Northern Nights 2022 sets from these four artists below.

Qrion

Two Feet

David Starfire

Balkan Bump