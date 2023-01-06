North West Transforms Into Dad Kanye West in a TikTok With Kim Kardashian

It’s been a while since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been publicly spotted together, and considering the rapper’s recent, repeated antisemitic hate speech and his criticizing the reality star on her parenting, that probably won’t change anytime soon. But in a new TikTok shared by the Skims founder with their 9-year-old daughter North, fans got the next best thing.

In a Friday (Jan. 6) video posted on the mom-and-daughter duo’s shared account, Kim looks glamorous as ever standing behind her eldest child, draping an arm lovingly around her firstborn. North, however, looks less like the little girl and more like — no, almost exactly like — her father, thanks to an oversized hoodie, knit beanie and special effects makeup.

Channeling Ye’s intimidating signature death stare, North faces the camera with eyebrows thickened by makeup, a faux goatee and an artificial hairline drawn on her forehead to match her dad’s. She and her mom vibe to West’s 2013 track “Bound 2,” the words “Bound Baby” written in black text on the video.

Fans have long pointed out how similar North looks to the “Donda” rapper, but the little girl’s latest TikTok takes things to a whole new level. The comments under the video are disabled, but many fans have taken to Twitter to share their disbelief over the uncanny resemblance.

“This is kinda freaking me out a lil..,” wrote one person who shared Kim and North’s video.

“I’m deceased,” tweeted another. “North is really Kanye’s twin.”

The new clip comes shortly after Kardashian and North posted a separate TikTok that shocked fans for an entirely different reason. The duo filmed themselves having a dance party to “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift, with whom Ye has long been feuding.