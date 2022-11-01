North West Dresses Up as TLC’s Chilli for Halloween, Lip Syncs ‘No Scrubs’: Watch

North West spent her Halloween recreating TLC‘s “No Scrubs” with her friends, right down to lip syncing the track’s famous lyrics.

In a TikTok posted to her joint account with her mom Kim Kardashian, the nine-year-old wears a black halter top and pants with latex detail as Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas while her pals round out the adorable group costume as Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and the late Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopes.

“And no, I don’t want no scrubs/ A scrub is a guy that can’t get no love from me/ Hangin’ out the passenger side of his best friend’s ride/ Tryin’ to holler at me,” the miniature versions of TLC lip synch as North grooves enthusiastically to the song’s beat.

A second video shows the elementary schoolers getting glammed up for the performance, with North responsible for taking plenty of mirror selfies with her besties. Kardashian, meanwhile, makes a cameo in a third video, dancing around with her oldest child as Northie lip syncs to “Waterfalls” after the impromptu shoot.

North’s TikTok account has been a source of parental contention between Kardashian and Kanye West in the past, with the embattled rapper lashing out in a since-deleted Instagram post that his daughter was on the social platform “against [his] will.”

The SKIMMS mogul then responded to her ex’s dig by issuing a statement on her own social media pointing out that she is the “main provider and caregiver” for the couple’s four children and lets North express her creativity on the platform only with careful and conscientious “adult supervision.”

Watch North and her pals’ adorable performance as TLC below.