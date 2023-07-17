North West & TLC’s Chilli Finally Meet After Viral Halloween Costume: ‘Dreams Do Come True’

North West has finally met one of her idols. On Sunday, Kim Kardashian shared a carousel of photos of her 10-year-old daughter meeting TLC‘s Chilli to her Instagram.

In the pictures, Chilli — real name: Rozonda Thomas — wears a black T-shirt and camouflage cargo pants and stoops down to North’s height to embrace her for a hug. In a second photo, the pair hold two identical dogs and flash happy smiles to the camera. “Dreams do come true @therealchilli,” Kardashian captioned the post.

Fans in the comments section remarked at how lovely it was that North and Chilli had the chance to meet, while Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner had a few words of their own. “What!!!!! And you didn’t call me to come over!!!!!” Khloe wrote, later adding, “Oh you’re in trouble.” Jenner, meanwhile, said, “This is so cute!!!”

The meeting between North and Chilli has been in the making for a while — the photo carousel also featured photos of when North and her two friends dressed up like TLC in from the group’s iconic “No Scrubs” video for Halloween last year. North was Chilli in the group.

At the time, the trio’s TLC costume got love from T-Boz and Chilli on Instagram. T-Boz shared the video of North and her friends singing along to “No Scrubs” to her page and wrote, “Ayyyyyyyeeeee. Okayyyyyy PrettyGirls … #NorthWest And Her Girls Smashed #TLC This Halloween @kimkardashian #demTLCGirls #DemTLCbabies Love The Love.” Chilli expressed a similar sentiment in her repost: “#demtlcbabies nailed it!!!,” she gushed on Instagram.

See photos from North and Chilli’s meeting below.