Watch North West Transform Mom Kim Kardashian Into a Minion

Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian and North West attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2022 in Paris.

North West brought out her creative and goofy side while hanging out with her mom, Kim Kardashian, on Monday (Aug. 1).

The nine-year-old daughter of the SKIMS founder and Kanye West took part in a TikTok trend in which participants use makeup to transform their subject into a Minion from the Despicable Me franchise.

In the clip shared to the duo’s “Kim and North” TikTok page, North uses colorful makeup palettes and covers her mom’s face in yellow makeup, going on to draw the popular animated characters’ iconic goggles and topping off the look with a shimmery blue lip. Kardashian poses in her glam at the end of the video, throwing up a peace sign and puckering her lips.

“MOMMY MINION,” the reality TV star’s daughter captioned the adorable mother-daughter moment.

Last month, North made headlines when she improvised a straightforward way of telling off photographers at a Paris Fashion Week runway show while seated in the front row with her mom.

In a moment captured by a now viral video from the show, North stares into the camera of one person taking a video of her. Without smiling, she holds up a piece of paper with one word written on it in pencil: “Stop.”

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video!” Kardashian wrote about the moment in a July 7 tweet. “North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her.”

“She wrote on her invite STOP and held it up,” she continued. “And wanted them to just focus on the show.”