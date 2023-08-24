×
North West Pays Homage to ‘College Dropout’ Era Kanye West While Traveling With Kim Kardashian

While vacationing in Tokyo, North West channeled her father with her outfit.

North West and Kim Kardashian
North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

There’s no question about it: North West is her father’s child. The daughter of Kanye “Ye” West and Kim Kardashian traversed the streets of Tokyo in an outfit reminiscent of one her father wore during the promotional tour for his debut studio album, The College Dropout.

In a video posted to her and her mother’s joint TikTok account on Wednesday (Aug. 23), North paired her orange and blue striped long-sleeve polo with an untucked button-up shirt underneath baggy wide-leg gray pants and black boots. She completed her look with a lengthy necklace that recalls her father’s Roc-a-Fella chain. The “All Falls Down” rapper sported a nearly identical ensemble nearly two decades ago during a 2004 appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live, replacing North’s white button-up with a green and white striped one.

In her TikTok, North also dances and lip-synchs to a sped-up version of Estelle’s Kanye-featuring “American Boy,” which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2008. Her mother also appears in the TikTok sporting a crop top, pants and sneakers. This College Dropout homage is not the first time that North has looked to her father for fashion inspiration. In July 2022, she wore her dad’s blue Pastelle varsity jacket — which he wore to the 2008 American Music Awards — at Paris Couture Fashion Week.

Check out North’s Kanye-inspired outfit in her TikTok:

