North West & Selena Gomez’s Sister Gracie Make Pasta From Scratch in Adorable TikTok

North West and Selena Gomez‘s little sister Gracie Teefey are the friendship goals we never knew we needed. The two shared a series of TikToks over the weekend, in which they give fans a cute look into their process of making pasta from scratch.

In the videos shared to North and her mom Kim Kardashian’s TikTok page, Gracie and North experiment as they make their pasta and share the steps along the way, including cracking eggs on top of flour, mixing the dough and, most importantly, applying lip gloss before delving into their cooking.

Nine-year-old Gracie revealed that she actually tried making pasta before with Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter and North’s cousin, Penelope Disick. “If it was a fail, does that count?” Gracie joked, before adding, “I did make it with Penelope and then I threw up after.”

Unfortunately, the two pals did not share their final product or a taste test. See their four-part pasta journey on TikTok here.

North West has become a popular TikTok personality, as fans have grown to love the nine-year-old’s sense of humor and care for her three younger siblings. In January, she shared a video in which she looks exactly like her father, Kanye West, thanks to an oversized hoodie, knit beanie and special effects makeup. She and her mom vibe to West’s 2013 track “Bound 2,” the words “Bound Baby” written in black text on the video.