North West Is Super Embarrassed of Kim Kardashian’s Car Karaoke in New Video

North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2022 in Paris.

One thing about North West, she’s always going to speak her mind.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday (Aug. 18) to share a hilarious video in the car with her nine-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Kanye West, and Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick.

In the clip, Kardashian is seen jamming out to Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic hit, “Versace on the Floor,” encouraging her two backseat passengers to sing along. “Sing it, girls!” she tells North and Penelope.

However, North quickly became embarrassed of her mom’s singing, as she starts shouting, “Mom, please delete that! Mom!”

Kardashian embarrassing her daughter could be a playful revenge for a viral TikTok earlier this month, in which North transformed her famous mom into into a Minion from the Despicable Me franchise using makeup.

In the clip shared to the duo’s “Kim and North” TikTok page, North uses colorful makeup palettes and covers her mom’s face in yellow makeup, going on to draw the popular animated characters’ iconic goggles and topping off the look with a shimmery blue lip. Kardashian poses in her glam at the end of the video, throwing up a peace sign and puckering her lips.

“MOMMY MINION,” the reality TV star’s daughter captioned the sweet mother-daughter moment.