Normani Shuts Down Claims She No Longer Has ‘Motivation’ to Make Music: ‘Just Shut the F— Up’

Normani attends the 2022 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

Normani is not tolerating any comments about her work ethic.

On Tuesday (Aug. 9), the singer gave a pointed response to users who believe she is no longer passionate about her music endeavors.

“No idea where Normani’s motivation (no pun intended) has gone but I just dont see the same passion from her as I used to,” one user wrote in a tweet, which has since been listed as private. “Before yall start, its not depression so dont even go THERE!” A second user replied to the first user’s tweet and wrote, “What happens when you’ve gotten comfortable and you’re not HUNGRY anymore.”

Normani, incensed by the comments, jumped into the conversation and simply replied, “Just shut the f— up.”

Explore Explore Normani See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The comments come amid fan frustration over Normani’s music release schedule. The singer has yet to share a release date for her debut album. Since releasing her solo debut single “Motivation” in 2019, Normani has delivered two solo tracks: “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B in 2021 and “Fair” in March of this year.

The Fifth Harmony singer was also featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Diamonds” from the 2020 Birds of Prey soundtrack and most recently on Calvin Harris’ single “New to You” alongside Tinashe and Offset for the DJ’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 album.

While there has yet to be a solid update on when Normani’s debut LP will arrive, the singer did promise that the studio set was “almost done” in an interview with Ciara on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December.

See Normani’s tweet below.