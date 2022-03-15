Normani Bares It All to Tease ‘Most Vulnerable’ Single Yet

Get ready to see a brand new side of Normani. The 25-year-old singer opened up in a Monday (March 14) Instagram post about her upcoming single “Fair,” due out this Friday, saying the song captures her in one of her “most vulnerable moments.”

“Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light,” she wrote. “Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected.”

Explore Explore Normani See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I am really forcing myself to let go here,” she continued. “This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying.”

Two days before the post, Normani tweeted a snippet of “Fair” that revealed the new single will entail dark, oceanic instrumentals accompanying heartbroken, post-breakup lyrics — some of which she posted on her Instagram story. “Is it fair that you moved on?” they read. “Cause I swear that I haven’t. Hearts didn’t break down the middle tell me how did that happen?”

Though being real and raw in her music is a new adventure for Normani, she’s had fast-paced pop tracks on lock since her Fifth Harmony days — something she assured fans isn’t going away. She ended her recent post with a promise that her new era will include signature dance-ready songs similar to previous releases like “Motivation” and the Cardi B-assisted “Wild Side” (both top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100). “I adore you guys to the moon and back,” she wrote. “Ohhhh and believe me the uptempo s–t is coming.”

The “Dancing With A Stranger” singer has spoken before about how difficult opening up is for her, appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show in December last year to talk about starting her solo career. “I was always so safe being in a girl group,” she told guest host Ciara about her time in the X Factor-created girl band Fifth Harmony, which went on hiatus indefinitely in 2018.

“I remember my mom when I was little, she was like, ‘Why do you want to be in a girl group so bad? Is it so you can hide?’ And I think that that was pretty much the answer. When you give your baby out to the world – which is, y’know, our music – that’s the deepest part of me,” she said of her upcoming debut album, expected sometime this summer. “You give people the opportunity to kind of pick it apart and have an opinion on it.”

See Normani’s full post about “Fair” below.