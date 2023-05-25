NON & ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION Collab on New Song ‘Beautiful Stars’: See the Video

Japanese artist NON is set to drop her second album called PURSUE on June 28, and has been teasing details leading up to the release. The actress and singer announced that she’s collaborating with ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION on a track called “Beautiful Stars” on the highly anticipated set.

The new track performed by NON and the J-pop rock band is an exhilarating power pop number with an empowering message for all women, written by the band’s frontman Masafumi Goto and produced by Yosuke Inoue (Turntable Films) & AKFG.

“‘Beautiful Stars’ is a song filled with strength that makes you smile and think you’ve transcended everything and think you’re invincible,” says NON. “I can’t wait for everyone to hear it and sing it. I want you to feel that you’re invincible when it arrives.”

The accompanying music video was released Thursday (May 25). Directed by Atsunori Toushi, the video sonically and visually captures the chemistry between the 29-year-old artist and the veteran four-man band.