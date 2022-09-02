NOFX Set to Break Up in 2023 After 40 Years

According to “Fat Mike” Burkett, NOFX is calling it quits next year after a 40-year run as a band.

Rolling Stone reports that the frontman casually broke the news in an Instagram comment to a fan asking when the band planned to tour in Canada on Thursday. “Actually, we love Canada, it’s just that next year will be our last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run….,” he wrote, while adding in a separate comment, “Los Angeles will be the last place we play. It’s where we started, it’s where we’ll end.”

As of press time, the band itself has made no official confirmation of any pending split.

While the California-based punk rockers started their career together as NO-FX in 1983 — five years before the release of their 1988 debut album Liberal Animation — they’ve since racked up 14 studio albums and 17 EPs. The band’s most recent release, 2021’s Single Album, peaked at No. 7 on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart as well as landing at No. 29 on the Top Rock Albums tally.

This summer, Burkett joined forces with rapper The D.O.C. to record their collaboration “The Fast Ones.” At the time, the bassist raved about the song in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying, “I have such a new respect for hip-hop. I’m f—ing 55 and I get to do new stuff. No matter how good a NOFX record is, who cares? I mean, people care. Our record last year got great reviews … [but] I think this is the best record I’ve ever produced.”