Noah Schnapp Reveals Doja Cat Apologized to Him & Explains Why He Exposed Her Joseph Quinn DMs

Noah Schnapp has extended an olive branch to Doja Cat following some drama last week involving his Stranger Things costar Joseph Quinn. And according to a new interview with the 17-year-old actor, his peace offering was accepted and reciprocated by the “Woman” rapper.

Catching up with Variety in a Thursday (July 14) Q&A, Schnapp first explained his thinking — or rather, lack of it — behind posting a screenshot to TikTok of his private messages with Doja in which she’d asked him to set her up with 29-year-old Quinn. “Yeah, I mean, look, I’m super unserious on social media and pretty goofy,” he explained. “I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings.”

After Schnapp’s since-deleted TikTok went viral, Doja — who’d previously tweeted about her crush on the “fine as s–t British actor — went on Instagram Live to say that Schnapp’s behavior was “so unbelievably, like, socially unaware and wack.” Added the 26-year-old artist, “That’s like borderline snake s–t. That’s like weasel s–t.”

Schnapp told Variety he later made amends with the Grammy winner. “So, as I should, I apologized,” he shared. “She was totally OK with it, and was like, ‘I’m sorry how I reacted.'”

“It was all good,” the Peanuts Movie star continued. “I love her. I’m, like, the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, ‘You’re literally my role model.’ It’s all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it’s on the internet, but, like, in reality, it’s like a two-minute thing.”

Schnapp first revealed that he’d apologized to Doja a day prior to the new interview, when he responded to an influx of replies asking about the DM drama on another one of his TikToks. “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music,” he assured them in the comments. “No hard feelings.”