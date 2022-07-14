Noah Schnapp Reveals He Apologized to Doja Cat for Sharing Her DMs About Joseph Quinn: ‘No Hard Feelings’

One of the stranger things to have happened in pop culture this year was Doja Cat‘s feud with Noah Schnapp. But as of Wednesday (July 13), it sounds like the two have put everything behind them.

In a comment under one of his recent TikToks, the 17-year-old actor told followers that he and the pop star were on good terms after he shared private messages exposing Doja’s interest in his Stranger Things costar Joseph Quinn.

After he posted a TikTok that cheekily used an edited version of Doja’s 2021 hit “Kiss Me More,” Schnapp’s followers were quick to flood his comments with questions about his recent, highly publicized conflict with the 26-year-old rapper. “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music,” he assured them in the comments.

If you’re not caught up, tensions between the two stars first began when Schnapp included in a now-deleted TikTok a screenshot of his Instagram direct messages with the “Vegas” artist, in which she asks if Quinn has a girlfriend and whether Schnapp could “Tell Joseph to hmu.” The Peanuts Movie star encouraged her to slide into Quinn’s DMs, and when she said she didn’t know what the 29-year-old actor’s account was, he sent her a link.

Overall, surveyors found the situation to be quite funny, especially as Doja had previously expressed her infatuation on Twitter — “Joseph Quinn fine as s–t,” she wrote back in May, when the Game Of Thrones alum first appeared on Stranger Things during the show’s new fourth season. But quickly after Schnapp posted his revealing TikTok, the Grammy winner turned to her own followers to say that everything wasn’t all fun and games.

“So unbelievably, like, socially unaware and wack,” she said in an Instagram live of Schnapp’s post. “That’s like borderline snake s–t. That’s like weasel s–t.”

Luckily for fans of both, however, the dust seems to have finally settled between them. “No hard feelings,” Schnapp concluded his recent comment, along with two heart emojis.

See his newest TikTok using Doja’s “Kiss Me More” below: