Noah Cyrus Says Her Struggles With Substance Abuse Inspired Upcoming Album ‘The Hardest Part’

Noah Cyrus sat down with Trailblazers Radio on Wednesday (May 25), where she discussed her upcoming album, The Hardest Part, with host Fancy Hagood.

She shared that the LP, due out on July 15 via RECORDS/Columbia, revolves about a previous relationship in her life. “I really was so in love with this person, but we were both so engulfed in the substance abuse and also were in the midst of a pandemic,” she shared. “And everybody’s anxieties and depressions are all trapped into one house and there’s a lot of things going on for everyone I think during the pandemic internally, which really made people, I think in my experience, the people I knew that were dealing with that as well, all of us really went into that addiction and gave into it even more during the pandemic, because you felt so lonely and bored and sad and depressed and anxious that really you just leaned on the substances in my case, and in my partner at the time’s case.”

“For me, I saw a chance for myself to save myself and to try and get better and to try to help myself with the substance abuse and talk about it and get help and really, really tried hard to follow up with my psychiatry and my therapist and tell the truth and get help because I needed the help,” she continued. “And so, once I started even kind of dabbling with that idea, I made the choice to just save myself while I can, because it was going down a slippery slope.”

The album’s most recent single, “Mr. Percocet,” dropped on May 13, which highlights her struggles with addiction to the prescription pill, which is used medically to treat pain. “The song is about the side effects of substance abuse and especially, I mean, for me, I think the behavioral changes with Percocet specifically involved, which is why I was kind of focused on talking about that drug specifically,” she explained.

Cyrus has been priming the pump for her debut full-length album with a series of three EPs, which began with 2018’s Good Cry, followed by 2020’s The End of Everything and last year’s People Don’t Change.

Listen to Cyrus’ full interview on Apple Music here.