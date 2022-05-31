Noah Cyrus Recreates Throwback Paparazzi Video of Her & Miley Cyrus

Back before Noah Cyrus was an artist in her own right, she was the adorable baby sister of then-Disney Channel star Miley Cyrus, and would often appear walking alongside the “7 Things” singer in paparazzi videos.

In a video uploaded to TikTok on Monday (May 30), Noah recreates one of those throwback paparazzi videos, in which she’s seen at the post office with Miley and their mom, Tish. In the clip, a young, blonde haired Noah watches as a fan takes a photo of her older sister on a flip phone — and proceeds to stare, cross armed, as the fan walks away.

Cyrus has been open about how living with a famous sister and father (Billy Ray Cyrus) affected her upbringing. Back in 2020, for in tmrw magazine’s The Mischief Issue, the “Lonely” singer cited being called “Hannah Montana’s sister” and other names that weren’t her own. “Somebody not even coming up to you and calling you by your name?” the youngest Cyrus said. “That’s going to really f— you up as a kid, make you feel like you don’t f—ing even matter to the population — for them to not even know your name.”

Noah described a long list of misconceptions attached to her famous name, including having an impermeable shield against harmful comments, but she painfully felt the impact of those words hurled at her even from across a computer or phone screen. “I think what’s weird about people on the Internet is that they think if you have a well-known last name that whatever they say to you may not hurt your feelings or that whatever they say about you couldn’t possibly make its way to you or hurt you,” she told tmrw. “There’s no mercy from people who see you only as public. I would say what bothers me the most is that people think that they can just say whatever the f— they want, and it doesn’t really have a consequence to it or it doesn’t affect anything ‘cause it’s said over the internet. There’s so much power to the internet. Whether you’re well-known or not, it still f—ing hurts somebody so bad to read the s— that I’ve been reading since I was so young. So many people get that every day, and it’s so f—ed up, man.”

The 22-year-old star is set to release her new LP, The Hardest Part, on July 15 via RECORDS/Columbia.