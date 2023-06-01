No Doubt’s ‘Don’t Speak’ Video Hits One Billion YouTube Views

Nearly 30 years after its release, the music video for No Doubt‘s signature 1995 hit, “Don’t Speak,” has reached one billion views on YouTube.

The recent milestone marks the band’s first video — and one of less than 20 released in the 1990s — to enter the Billion Views Club, according to a press release from the video sharing platform.

“Don’t Speak” was the third single off No Doubt’s 1995 third studio album, Tragic Kingdom. The track gave the Gwen Stefani-led band its first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Songs airplay chart, leading for an impressive total of 10 weeks. “Don’t Speak” was also nominated for song of the year and best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals at the 40th Grammy Awards.

The power ballad lamented two break ups — Stefani from the band’s bassist Tony Kanal, and from her brother Eric Stefani, who left the band before the album’s release in October 1995. “When I was writing back then, I was so naive, I didn’t know anyone would hear it ever,” Stefani reflected on the track on its 25th anniversary in 2021. “We had been working on that record for so long before it came out. So I think when there’s something that honest and real and pure — and not done for any other reason than just to say it for your own heart — then people connect to that. … It was so different from everything else on our record, so the fact that it was the defining world hit that it was — and continues to be — is insane.”

Watch No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak” music video below.