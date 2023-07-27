NMIXX Share Their Best TMI Confessions, From Favorite Snacks to Recent Purchases

NMIXX had fans getting to know them a little better when they played TMI with Billboard this week.

The six-piece girl group gave their “too much information” confessions in a TikTok, starting off with Jiwoo, whose TMI was that she ate a sandwich earlier in the day.

A few more of the girls had food related confessions, with Haewon admitting that she had some watermelon juice instead of her usual iced americano and Sullyoon sharing that she ate a sweet potato.

Kyujin, meanwhile, showed off her school girl style, while Bae revealed that she recently bought a Pat & Mat phone case and Lily admitted that she likes to sleep on the ground.

Earlier this year, NMIXX made Billboard‘s K-pop stars to watch list, as the girl group’s first EP, Expérgo, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 122 — even without a U.S. label partner. “Young, Dumb, Stupid” (which samples “Frère Jacques”) debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Trending Songs chart and “Love Me Like This,” a breakout hit for the group, earned them a No. 1 on South Korean music-chart program Show Champion.

Watch NMIXX’s TMI TikTok below.