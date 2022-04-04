NiziU Set to Drop Playful New Single ‘ASOBO’

Girl group NiziU is set to digitally release a new single called “ASOBO” on April 12.

The theme of the new track is “playfulness” — “asobou” means “let’s play” in English — and delivers the message: “If you have a playful spirit, you can change and enjoy everyday life.” The track is a dance-pop number influenced by house music and Motown sound, with a structure that has never been heard before in NiziU’s music. The girls will share the song’s “playful” choreography soon.

“We hope you can feel the ‘playfulness’ in the lyrics and dance and many other aspects of the song,” says member Mako, who invites fans to listen to the single and “enjoy this spring together with us!”

The day the nine-member group announced the release was Apr. 1, and NiziU’s official website and social media pulled an April Fool’s Day prank on fans by dropping a video entitled “OSOBA” (“soba noodles”) — an anagram of “ASOBO” — hinting at the release of a new song. The “Make You Happy” group later followed up with another video letting fans know that it was joke and a real track was on the way.