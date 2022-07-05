NiziU Announces Third Single ‘CLAP CLAP’

NiziU is set to drop its third single called “CLAP CLAP” on July 20, preceded by the digital version of the song due July 13.

The nine-member group shared the new visuals for the song, where the girls flaunt looks that lean toward edgy and cool. The song is also a hip, funky dance-pop tune that retains the group’s signature energetic vibe while showing a new, more sassy side. The music video is also due on the day of the digital version’s release.

The group has launched streaming pre-order campaigns on Apple Music and Spotify. NiziU will kick off its first domestic tour called NiziU Live with U 2022 “Light it Up” on July 23, starting with a show in Kobe.