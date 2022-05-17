Watch Nissy Perform With GANMI Dance Crew in Dazzling New ‘Trippin’ Music Video

J-pop star Nissy digitally dropped his new single “Trippin” on Tuesday (May 17), his first new single since leaving his former management company to strike out on his own.

Reflecting the 35-year-old artist’s new beginning, “Trippin” is an upbeat dance number depicting the feeling of not being yourself and taking the leap into your new self and a different world.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news AAA BTS Nissy See latest videos, charts and news

Nissy, aka Takahiro Nishijima, also shared the accompanying new music video on his official YouTube channel. Directed by Daisuke “NINO” Ninomiya, who worked with the AAA member on “Get You Back” released last year, the “Trippin” video features GANMI, the breakout dance crew involved in the choreography for BTS‘ “Butter.”

The visuals express the mesmerizing world of “Nissy Entertainment” through the smooth collaborative performance by Nissy and team GANMI on a dazzling center stage.