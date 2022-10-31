Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Are ‘Running Up That Hill’ in Halloween Recreation of ‘Stranger Things’

Still running up that hill! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White treated their fans to a spooky surprise by dressing up as Vecna and Max Mayfield of Stranger Things for Halloween.

“Happy halloween,” the Vampire Diaries actress captioned the video on Instagram, which depicted the lovebirds reenacting the now-famous scene set to Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” from season four of the Netflix sci-fi hit.

In the clip, the Olympic snowboarder steps into Sadie Sink’s character with help from a long red ponytail, ’80s-style windbreaker, Walkman and fake blood running from his eyes. Meanwhile, Dobrev goes all-out as Jamie Campbell Bower’s big bad from the Upside Down in a head-to-toe costume rendering her completely unrecognizable.

Thanks to its inclusion in Stranger Things, Bush’s defining single from 1985 earned a massive second life more than 35 years after its initial release, becoming one of the biggest radio hits of the summer and roaring all the way to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The new wave anthem also blew up into a 21st century hit all over the world, reigning atop the charts in Bush’s native U.K., Australia and beyond.

The resurrected success of the song even led to the famously reclusive Bush giving a rare interview to the BBC back in June, during which she said, “It’s so exciting. It’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? The whole world’s gone mad.”

After Max escaped Vecna’s clutches, “Running Up That Hill” was also remixed for the trailer teasing the final episodes of season four in July.

See Dobrev and White’s take on Nancy and Vecna below.