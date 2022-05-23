Nikki Glaser & Her Dad Perform a Raunchy Rendition of ‘Shallow’: Watch

Nikki Glaser is off the deep end, watch as she dives in.

The comedian and her dad, EJ Glaser, turned the A Star Is Born hit song, “Shallow,” into a NSFW jam in a sneak peek for an upcoming episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, shared by E!

The new, provocative take on the track was inspired by the podcast host’s time living with her parents in St. Louis, Missouri, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In the preview clip, Nikki and EJ are seated at home, with guitars in hand, ready to perform their fresh take on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s Oscar-winning duet.

“Tell me something Dad,” Nikki begins singing in the opening verse. “What did I do to make you so damn mad? This song’s off the deep end. Where did we go wrong? I want us to get along.”

EJ then takes over, singing, “It’s too late for that now. I’m kicking you out now. And I’m gonna bang your mom.” The chorus then changes the lyric “In the shallow now,” to “I’m gonna bang your mom,” with Nikki chiming in with, “I’ve heard you bang my mom.”

Nikki then takes the song to the next level of raunchiness, singing, “I’ve heard her moans because we share a wall. This is my impression of mom,” and then proceeds to hilariously mimic some suggestive noises during Gaga’s powerful bridge.

Watch the sneak peek of the sassy “Shallow” cover here, and catch the full episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? on Hulu.