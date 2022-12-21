Nicole Scherzinger Is ‘Down for a Collab’ With Taylor Swift

When she grows up, she wannabe famous, wannabe a star, wannabe … Taylor Swift‘s next collaborator. Nicole Scherzinger shared with followers in a Tuesday (Dec. 20) TikTok that the door is definitely open if a certain 11-time Grammy-winning pop star ever wants to get into the studio together.

In the TikTok, the former Pussycat Dolls star stands in a recording booth, dressed in a black dress. Singing into a microphone, she jams out to a mashup of Swift’s latest No. 1 single, “Anti-Hero,” and “Buttons,” one of Scherzinger’s own hits.

“I’d be down for a collab @Taylor Swift 😏🖤,” she captioned the video.

Scherzinger posted the TikTok in response to one fan who thought she had been teasing a Swift collab in a previous video, in which she’d worn another all-black outfit and dark nail polish.

“Is the black nails a Reputation Easter egg?” the fan had asked, as black was Swift’s staple color throughout the Reputation era. (Reputation is one of Swift’s first six albums that she’ll eventually rerecord and rerelease.) “You and Taylor working together?”

So far, the “All Too Well” singer has dropped two of her six planned rerecorded albums: Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Both of them included several previously unreleased songs, which she invited artists such as Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Ed Sheeran and Phoebe Bridgers to record with her.

Fans have no idea which of Swift’s remaining four earlier albums — her self-titled debut, Speak Now, 1989 or Reputation — will be next, though the inclusion of additional collaborations on the next rerelease seem like a given considering the two already-released Taylor’s Versions. And whether or not the Masked Singer judge actually ends up on Reputation (Taylor’s Version), fans in her comments are just as ready for a Taylor team-up as Scherzinger is.

“THAT WOULD BE EVERYTHING!” wrote one. “I’m tagging @Taylor Swift so maybe she sees your post.”

“NS x TS?? I’M SO DOWN!!!!” commented another, to which Scherzinger replied with a heart emoji.

See Nicole Scherzinger’s TikTok and collab invitation to Taylor Swift below: