Watch Nicole Scherzinger Turn Celine Dion’s Biggest Hit Into a Led Zeppelin Wailer on ‘That’s My Jam’

Ever want to hear Nicole Scherzinger‘s impression of Led Zeppelin? Today’s your lucky day.

On Monday (March 6), That’s My Jam shared a clip from its season 2 premiere, in which The Pussycat Dolls singer and Masked Singer host was tasked with what seems like the impossible: Singing Celine Dion‘s smash “My Heart Will Go On” in the style of Zeppelin.

Scherzinger, up for the challenge, stepped up to the mic accompanied by a full backing band for her rock rendition of the track, adding vibrato and invoking the spirit of Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant. “Near, far, wherever you are/ I believe that the heart does go on/ Once more you open the door/ And you’re here in my heart/ And my heart will go on and on,” she passionately sang, nailing the Wheel of Impressions game.

Elsewhere in the episode, Scherzinger’s partner Jason Derulo is required to sing Sisqo‘s late-’90s classic “The Thong Song” in the grand tradition of opera. “Are you serious?” Derulo quipped to the audience, before delivering his best effort as a tenor. Scherzinger and Derulo face off against Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels on the season 2 premiere.

That’s My Jam returns Tuesday (March 7) on NBC. The forthcoming season, once again hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will feature Chloe x Halle, Keke Palmer, Adam Lambert, JoJo Siwa, Quavo and will.i.am as new guests. The season will also highlight new games titled Turn the Beat Around, Don’t Fear the Speaker, Drawing a Blank, Bop Quiz and more.

Watch Scherzinger perform on That’s My Jam in the video above.